7 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble after 2024 offseason overhaul
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan wasted no time in molding the roster as he saw fit. The general manager was complicit in the team's original failings as previous general manager Scott Fitterer's most trusted associate, but this represented the perfect chance to implement his ideas without getting shut down by those with more influence over the last three years.
The Panthers have been on long-term damage limitation while also turning their attention to enhancing everything around quarterback Bryce Young. Competition for places has increased and there is no sentiment attached to their decision-making mentality. That said, expecting Carolina to emerge from the NFL's worst team into a playoff contender after just one season is unrealistic.
With minicamps and OTAs firmly on the horizon, it'll be fascinating to see things unfold as players begin jockeying for position. Some will thrive with the spotlight glaring. Others are going to wilt under increased pressure as the Panthers look to solidify the foundations en route to better fortunes.
On this topic, here are seven Panthers players who could be on the roster bubble after Morgan's roster overhaul in 2024.
Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB
Although the Carolina Panthers extended Raheem Blackshear this offseason, it didn't come with any guarantees about increased involvement whatsoever. The former undrafted free agent has a fight on his hands to carve out a role for himself after those in power strengthened a running back room that is becoming overcrowded.
The Panthers traded up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Jonathon Brooks. Dan Morgan wasn't done, signing Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal - a move that reunited the veteran with Dave Canales after they formed a working relationship during their time together on the Seattle Seahawks.
Blackshear's influence as a kick returner could sway favor thanks in no small part to the NFL rule changes. However, the backfield force cannot put a foot wrong this offseason in pursuit of cementing his place on the 53-man roster.