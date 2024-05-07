7 Carolina Panthers on the roster bubble after 2024 offseason overhaul
By Dean Jones
Chandler Wooten - Carolina Panthers LB
As a former linebacker himself, Dan Morgan saw that more was needed and moved accordingly through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. This need became even greater once Frankie Luvu spurned the chance to stick around in favor of a move to the Washington Commanders.
Josey Jewell - another Ejiro Evero loyalist - joined in free agency. The Panthers spent two of their seven draft selections on the defensive second level, with Trevin Wallace and Michael Barrett coming on board to give the unit a fresh injection of energy.
These new additions are welcome, but they won't be good news for everybody. Chandler Wooten became a decent asset with almost no expectations last season - both on the defensive rotation and as a core special teamer. However, if he doesn't demonstrate improvements with added competition for roster spots in 2024, he could be deemed surplus to requirements when push comes to shove.
Getting hurt last season impacted Wooten's chances of firmly establishing himself. Morgan wasn't going to wait around when opportunities to strengthen the linebacking corps arrived, so a huge effort is needed when preparations for the upcoming campaign gather pace.
Dicaprio Bootle - Carolina Panthers CB
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' overlooked need at the cornerback position. The latest information surrounding Stephon Gilmore's potential return didn't seem too promising, so those in power might be confident with what they have despite the obvious concerns surrounding this group.
Unless Jaycee Horn cannot stay healthy for an entire campaign, it won't take long for the cornerback unit to become a weak link. Dan Morgan is higher on Dane Jackson than most, but there's just no telling for sure. Troy Hill is dependable, but he's also advancing in age. The others? Let's just say the jury is still out.
With the Panthers spending a late-round selection on Chau Smith-Wade at No. 157 overall, someone lower down the depth chart is going to miss out. Morgan will not hesitate to cut a more established player loose if the former Washington State star makes a smooth adjustment.
Dicaprio Bootle got more work than anticipated last season, giving up 72.2 percent of his targets and an 88.7 passer rating when targeted. He's solid and displays maximum effort, but his roster chances are hanging precariously thanks to Smith-Wade's arrival.