7 Carolina Panthers veterans on the roster bubble entering 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers will finally embark on their most strenuous preparation phase when training camp gets underway. Summer break is over. Everyone must put in the right effort to get this once-proud franchise back among the postseason challengers.
This isn't going to happen overnight. The Panthers are likely going to struggle again next season unless there's a monumental surge forward. However, head coach Dave Canales seems confident he can get things trending upward through improved schematics and a unified approach across the board.
The Panthers also worked hard to increase competition for places this offseason. Dan Morgan and Canales are taking emotion out of their roster construction process. Very few are locked into their respective spots, so opportunity knocks for those who shine during camp and preseason games before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints rolls around.
With this in mind, here are seven Panthers veterans on the roster bubble heading into camp.
Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE
The Carolina Panthers have their top-three tight ends set barring a dramatic change in the coming weeks. Tommy Tremble is getting a shot to become a long-term No. 1 option at long last. He's been waiting a long time for this chance. The former third-round selection must make the most of whatever involvement comes his way.
Ian Thomas showed signs of life over early workouts, but his production over the last few years doesn't inspire confidence. There's plenty of intrigue surrounding Ja'Tavion Sanders as a pass-catching weapon immediately after the Panthers took him at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
What this means for Stephen Sullivan's future remains to be seen. He's been around the franchise since 2020 without ever firmly establishing himself. There were brief flashes last season, but the former LSU star faces an uphill battle to make his presence felt under the new regime.
Much will depend on how many tight ends the Panthers take through onto their 53-man roster. That could decide Sullivan's fate when push comes to shove.