7 Carolina Panthers veterans on the roster bubble entering 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
Eddy Pineiro might regret not showing up for voluntary offseason workouts when it's all said and done. The veteran kicker had every right to stay away from the facility. However, head coach Dave Canales wanted everyone in the building to hit the ground running under his expert guidance.
Even when Pineiro did show up, he participated in drills just once over the team's mandatory minicamp. The Carolina Panthers got a good look at undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis in his absence. The promising rookie capitalized fully by catching the eye through impressive accuracy and exceptional leg strength.
This is one of the most intriguing position battles to watch when camp commences. Pineiro will fight hard to ensure he's on the team in the final year of his deal. That's not a lock by any stretch of the imagination. Nothing but enhanced consistency will do, but this clash between the old and the young could go either way.
Mevis got his foot in the door thanks to Pineiro's absence. He's also got momentum on his side. How the former Florida standout responds will be critical to his hopes of making the roster in 2024.
D'Shawn Jamison - Carolina Panthers CB
There are spots open in the cornerback unit. This isn't the strongest group from the outside looking in. The need for stud outside coverage presence Jaycee Horn to stay healthy cannot be overstated. Anything less comes with significant ramifications attached.
Dan Morgan is a big fan of Dane Jackson, so he should start unless there's a drastic change of course. Troy Hill returned on a one-year deal after impressing last time around. His production from the slot will be another important feature throughout the campaign.
After that, it's up in the air. Everyone will get a fair chance to earn their spot on the depth chart behind this projected starting trio. The Panthers could also bring in another capable veteran if the right opportunity comes along.
D'Shawn Jamison is never found wanting for effort. The technical flaws can be exposed on occasion, so it'll be interesting to see how much he's benefitted from his limited involvement during the 2023 campaign.
Jamison is undersized but boasts the heart of a lion. His special teams' experience gives him a chance, but the margin for error couldn't be slimmer with the likes of Chau Smith-Wade and Dicaprio Bootle also looking to establish themselves.