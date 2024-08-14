7 Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring entering Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
Lamar Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB
Lamar Jackson's had his fair share of skeptics this offseason. It was a difficult start to training camp for the cornerback, but he deserves credit for responding positively to give himself a fighting chance of making the 53-man roster.
Jackson turned in an outstanding performance at the New England Patriots in the Carolina Panthers' preseason opener. This was in keeping with his improved production during drills and scrimmages after overcoming his fair share of adversity early on.
This is a positive step in the right direction for Jackson. There are also a few positions up for grabs in the cornerback room for those who prove their worth. Aside from the starting trio of Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Troy Hill, nothing is set in stone.
The former Nebraska standout has set the standards for himself. If he maintains them in the weeks leading up to final cuts, those in power could reward him with a surprising place on the squad when it's all said and done.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
We have a winner.
After a fascinating kicking competition between veteran Eddy Pineiro and undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis, the Panthers made their choice. They've opted for experience over the unknown commodity, which was a contentious issue among the fanbase but one those in power believe is the right course of action.
Mevis was cut loose despite flashing promise throughout the offseason. Pineiro didn't leave the best first impression on head coach Dave Canales by skipping voluntary workouts. However, the decision-makers feel like he's the most reliable option right now.
There are some concerns regarding Pineiro's leg strength and ability to come through in clutch situations. Retaining his starting gig was merely the first challenge. Improving his production when it counts is a different animal entirely.
The life of a kicker is always precarious aside from the few elite options around the league. Pineiro fought off his biggest challenge to date. Hopefully, this provides the confidence needed to improve fortunes in 2024.