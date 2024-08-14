7 Carolina Panthers whose stock is soaring entering Preseason Week 2
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Chandler Zavala's rookie campaign didn't go according to plan. There's no point dwelling on that now. If the interior offensive lineman wants to stand any chance of forging a successful career for himself, he must turn the page quickly and display the qualities that enamored the Carolina Panthers during their pre-draft evaluations last year.
Zavala's best hope in 2024 is occupying a key depth role. The Panthers spent big bucks to make Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis their starting guard tandem. That's a blow to his short-term aspirations, but the North Carolina State product is not giving up by any stretch.
The former fourth-round selection turned in a positive performance in Carolina's preseason opener. Zavala's also been the team's starting left guard in recent practices with Lewis missing. That's the biggest positive imaginable given how bleak things looked during the previous campaign.
There's no doubt Zavala got thrown to the wolves too soon last time around. With improved options across the depth chart, this should allow the second-year pro time to develop he wasn't afforded under Frank Reich's coaching staff.
Eku Leota - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Panthers need one of their edge rushers to step up and increase their influence in 2024. This could be a significant weak link looking at the options available, although defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is renowned for doing more with less to provide some source of encouragement.
Arguably no player has done more to enhance their chances of extended involvement than Eku Leota over the last week. The former Auburn star continues to flash at training camp. He enhanced these credentials further with an exceptional display in Carolina's preseason opener at the New England Patriots.
The fan comparisons between Leota and Frankie Luvu are far-fetched. However, that does not detract from the notable improvements made by the undrafted free agent at the best possible time.
If Leota can keep this up in the coming weeks, he's a lock to make the 53-man roster. He could even occupy a starting berth opposite Jadeveon Clowney to begin the campaign with D.J. Wonnum still recovering from a torn quad.