7 cornerback prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Nate Wiggins
Dan Morgan has stated his intent to select the best prospects available at all stages of the 2024 NFL Draft. After a two-win season that descended into complete embarrassment, the Carolina Panthers aren't in a position to be turning their nose up at any gifted prospect, especially ones that may fall out of the first round.
This puts Nate Wiggins under the microscope. The shutdown cornerback is projected to be a late first-round/early second-round selection. While it would be surprising to see him drop out of the first 32 picks, the Panthers should watch developments closely.
Wiggins has the football IQ, athleticism, and speed to potentially lock down one side of the field with relative comfort in the pros. His production at Clemson was nothing short of flawless for the most part. Placing him opposite Jaycee Horn would provide Carolina with a legitimate one-two cornerback punch for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to depend upon.
Carolina Panthers could draft Cam Hart
If the Panthers decide to bring a more physically imposing cornerback into the fold to complement what they already possess, don't rule out someone like Cam Hart. The Notre Dame prospect saw his stock soar during pre-draft assessments, where teams reportedly became enamored with his size, strength, and fluid movement despite measuring 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Hart thrives in press coverage. He's able to divert wide receivers from their routes frequently and is a supreme difference-maker over short to intermediate areas of the field. His unique blend of length and power also makes him a significant asset on running downs for good measure.
Any team that drafts Hart will need to work on his recovery credentials throughout his important transition. He doesn't trust his instincts as much as someone with his imposing athletic attributes should, but this is a definite possibility for the Panthers in the third round.