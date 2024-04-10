7 cornerback prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry seems to have gotten lost in the pre-draft process. This is thanks in no small part to a Jones fracture in his foot that was identified during NFL Scouting Combine testing. Thankfully, the Alabama prospect put these fears to rest during an explosive display of athletic prowess at the program's pro day.
Much like the situation with Nate Wiggins, McKinstry is a borderline first-round prospect according to most analysts. But again, it would be a shock if the Carolina Panthers had an opportunity to acquire him at No. 33 overall when push comes to shove.
McKinstry is an accomplished presence in coverage. He identifies route development extremely well and has the ball skills needed to convert opportunities into turnovers. The defensive back also has the physical scope to impact against the run and even on blitz packages when the situation dictates. This is the sort of versatility Ejiro Evero would love within his creative 3-4 base scheme.
Carolina Panthers could draft T.J. Tampa
One player who should be available early in the second round is T.J. Tampa. The Iowa State prospect looks like someone who could evolve into a complete package at the cornerback position. There could also be some slight growing pains that must be managed carefully by whatever team drafted him.
Tampa has the prototypical size and length for an NFL cornerback. He's a slick mover and fast to react when the ball heads in his direction. There's also a lot to like about his ability to track deep shots downfield and mirror wide receivers every step of the way.
The player is ultra-aggressive, which can be a positive and a negative at the same time. NFL teams will likely target this frequently in pursuit of big gains right out of the gate. Adding some extra discipline and spatial awareness should help limit the damage.
If the Panthers target a cornerback with one of their Day 2 selections, Tampa might be on their shortlist. However, expecting miracles right away is unrealistic.