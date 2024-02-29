7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could sign Teair Tart
Teair Tart is a former second-round pick who has spent most of his career with the Tennessee Titans. In 2023, he was waived mid-season after playing 11 games. The imposing defensive line was subsequently claimed by the Houston Texans.
Tart plays a similar role to Shy Tuttle, who underwhelmed during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. This could be a reason to not go after him unless the aforementioned starter switches positions or loses his spot entirely. At the very least, this addition would provide solid depth as he can assist with stopping the run or provide a legitimate pass rush as well.
In 13 games played for two teams in 2023, Tart tallied one sack with 24 total tackles. The statistics don’t pop off of the sheet by any means. However, a lot of what he excels at is attracting double teams and getting one-on-one matchups for other players on the defensive line.
Tart could be a potential option for Ejiro Evero and staff as free agency gets underway. Tuttle wasn't suited to nose tackle responsibilities last season - something the Panthers tasked him with after failing to replace Marquan McCall effectively. This potential signing could allow last season's free-agent addition to become a 3-4 defensive end opposite Derrick Brown.