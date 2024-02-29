7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could sign Maurice Hurst
Maurice Hurst is a guy entering his sixth NFL season and has bounced around several teams so far throughout his career. He has suffered a few injuries in his career. This has caused the veteran defensive lineman to miss significant time.
In 2021, he played in two games before suffering a calf complication which ended his campaign almost before it began. Hurst suffered the same fate in 2022 thanks to a torn bicep in training camp. Therefore, the Carolina Panthers must ensure everything checks out medically if they opt to pursue this potential free-agent signing.
Hurst was having a nice season in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns when he suffered a pectoral injury. In 13 games, he produced 22 tackles with 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and an interception. The talent is there, it's staying available that remains the biggest red flag surrounding the player.
Durability is a concern with Hurst, but when he’s on the field he’s been able to produce solid pass rush numbers for an interior defensive lineman. The Panthers could take a flyer on the former fifth-round pick once free agency begins. Considering the health issues, those in power could also acquire the player at a bargain price compared to others on the market.