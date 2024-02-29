7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could sign Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw is familiar to the Carolina Panthers' fanbase. He is a former standout with the South Carolina Gamecocks en route to being the No. 14 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he married at the next level with a significant amount of hype, the defensive lineman hasn't been able to reach such lofty expectations as yet.
There is time for that to change. Perhaps a change of scenery would also help as he gets set to embark on free agency. as he is a former South Carolina Gamecock.
However, Kinlaw is coming off a career-best season with the San Francisco 49ers. He played in all 17 games, two playoff contests, and the Super Bowl. In the regular season, he tallied 3.5 sacks, 25 total tackles, and three pass deflections.
Kinlaw is still relatively young and did flash in a contract year. He could benefit from joining a new team and environment. Coming back to an area he knows well on a progressive defense might provide the spark needed to take his production up another notch.
The Panthers could look into signing Kinlaw in pursuit of upgrading their interior defensive line’s pass rush. The unit desperately needs to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks more frequently in 2024.