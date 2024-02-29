7 free-agent defensive linemen the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need help along their 3-4 defensive front.
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Yetur Gross-Matos
Yetur Gross-Matos is an unrestricted free agent after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. Although he transitioned well to a 3-4 outside linebacker under Ejiro Evero's guidance in 2023, his previous experience along the defensive front lands him on this list.
Gross-Matos hasn’t quite had the career fans would have hoped for a second-round defensive lineman. He did have the best year of his time with the Panthers in 2023 when it comes to sacking the quarterback. In 12 games, he tallied 4.5 sacks with 36 total tackles.
The former Penn State standout was utilized in a new role in 2023, but there could be some merit to keeping him around on another short-term deal and using him in a variety of positions. This could include evolving into a 3-4 defensive end in obvious pass-rushing situations. However, much will also depend on what reinforcements the Panthers secure during free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
Another area of Gross-Matos' game that came on significantly was his impact against the run. He knows how to set the edge and reacts quickly to things unfolding in front of him. Now that Evero is staying on to work alongside Dave Canales, it wouldn't be surprising if the player got another year at least to prove his worth.