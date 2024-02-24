7 free-agent offensive tackles the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need some help along their offensive line for 2024 and beyond.
Carolina Panthers could sign Donovan Smith
Donovan Smith was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015 and played with them until the 2023 campaign. He also just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Smith is turning 31 years old in June, so age isn't a huge concern as of yet. He's played and started in 136 games in the regular season, and he's also participated in 11 playoff games. The Carolina Panthers may not find a free agent with more experience.
According to Pro Football Reference, Smith got five holding calls and one false start in 2023, so he was not the most polished player. However, he would be a fine stopgap option for the team while they perhaps take a chance on a left tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers could sign Trent Brown
Playing left and right tackle, Trent Brown could be another example of a player who needs to rebuild his value with another team. If the veteran is playing at his best, he's one of the better tackles in the NFL. At worst, though, he's a liability and struggles to stay on the field because of injuries.
Playing for the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders, Brown does have a ton of experience. The Panthers could lean on that if they convince themselves to bring him in.
Brown has struggled at points in his career with keeping his weight in check. Perhaps Dave Canales and offensive line coach Joe Gilbert think they can get something out of him.