7 free-agent offensive tackles the Carolina Panthers could sign in 2024
The Carolina Panthers need some help along their offensive line for 2024 and beyond.
Carolina Panthers could sign Cameron Fleming
Continuing a trend with players who have played both left and right tackle, Cameron Fleming is a lot like Trent Brown. He boasts experience on both sides and has played a ton of football.
Fleming has spent the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos. He started 15 games in 2022 and played extremely well.
With nearly 130 NFL games under his belt, Fleming has protected a young quarterback before, so there isn't a lot he has not seen. Pro Football Reference credited him with just 24 penalties in 117 regular season games played, which is another boost.
Fleming is a serviceable tackle who doesn't get called for infractions. He's the type of under-the-radar free-agency signing that would improve the offensive line room as a whole.
Carolina Panthers could sign Duane Brown
Approaching 40 years old, Duane Brown would be a huge risk. That said, he could end up paying short-term dividends for the Carolina Panthers.
A first-round pick back in 2008, Brown has earned five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro distinction. He has spent time with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets throughout his career.
Across the last two seasons with the Jets, he has played in just 17 games - injuries and age are beginning to catch up to him. But as recently as 2021, he started all 17 games for the Seahawks and made the Pro Bowl.
As of now, it doesn't appear that Brown wants to retire. Perhaps the Panthers should call him up in a few weeks.