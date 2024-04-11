7 instant problem-solvers the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2024
Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects could the Carolina Panthers identify as immediate problem-solvers under the new regime of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft T.J. Tampa
- Cornerback | Iowa State Cyclones
Once again, the Carolina Panthers look short of dependable cornerback options. Jaycee Horn is a stud but cannot be counted upon to stay healthy. Dane Jackson is serviceable and Troy Hill coming back is another boost, but this unit would immediately become a weak link if their No. 1 option missed time for a third season in four since being drafted No. 8 overall.
Ejiro Evero is renowned for doing more with less, but even the future NFL head coach would have a hard time masterminding consistency from this unit as it stands if Horn was out of the lineup. This makes identifying another dynamic defensive back from the collegiate ranks a realistic avenue for new general manager Dan Morgan to pursue.
Someone like T.J. Tampa fits the bill. He's got the size and length normally associated with productive NFL cornerbacks. He's fast and ultra-aggressive - sometimes to his detriment - boasting a tireless work ethic that is sure to make him a fan favorite in no time.
One could make a strong case for Tampa being the second-best cornerback in Carolina from the moment he steps onto the practice field. Providing the Iowa State prospect becomes more disciplined and works on his tackling technique, this would be a slam dunk for the Panthers early on Day 2.
Carolina Panthers could draft Bralen Trice
- Edge Rusher | Washington Huskies
Trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants gave the Panthers another major headache. They signed D.J. Wonnum in free agency despite the player coming off a torn quad. They also managed to secure the services of Jadeveon Clowney, which represented a coup and one of the more popular moves made by Dan Morgan this offseason.
After the aforementioned new arrivals, the edge-rushing cupboard is relatively bare. D.J. Johnson struggled as expected during a rookie campaign that won't live long in the memory. K'Lavon Chaisson seems like a draft bust at this stage of his career. Amare Barno has consolidated his role as a special teams ace but nothing more.
Signing Clowney shouldn't prevent the Panthers from targeting another pass-rusher with one of the team's early selections. Bralen Trice comes with more intrigue than most after becoming a primary contributor during Washington's memorable run to the college football national championship game.
At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Trice is the perfect size to flourish as a 3-4 outside linebacker within Ejiro Evero's system. His agility is first-class and has the core anchor needed to disengage blockers in pursuit of the quarterback. This also comes in handy when it's time to set the edge on running-downs.
Much will depend on Trice's transition and Wonnum's recovery, but he's got the physical profile to start right away.