7 players the Carolina Panthers must target after 2024 final roster cuts
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Lewis Cine
The Carolina Panthers have a surplus at the safety position. It was surprising to see those in power take so many through onto their initial 53-man roster. That could be down to keeping some wiggle room for potential acquisitions off the waiver wire more than anything else.
That shouldn't stop general manager Dan Morgan from examining potential upgrades who fit into his new way of thinking. Lewis Cine is one of the more interesting names sitting on the waiver wire after he departed from the Minnesota Vikings.
The former first-round pick was a revelation at Georgia on the backend. Cine is aggressive, hard-hitting, and can make things happen, boasting the mentality that Morgan wants to install into this roster. He's dealt with some torrid injury luck since entering the league, so this potential addition comes with risk attached.
If Cine came in at the peak of his powers, he'd be an immediate upgrade and could also be a significant asset on special teams for good measure. That's not guaranteed, so it's a case of examining all the medical history and if there was anything else attached to his career freefall.
Carolina Panthers could sign Noah Brown
Dave Canales proudly proclaimed the Panthers' wide receiver room emerged as the team's strongest position group during the team's preparations for the 2024 campaign. That's a positive from within the building, even if there are plenty of unknowns attached.
The top four of Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and first-round pick Xavier Legette are cemented. David Moore, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker were also included. It was surprising to see so many, but it's a fluid situation that could change in the blink of an eye.
Morgan cannot sit on his hands and feel confident with only two options boasting genuine NFL production in a competitive environment. Noah Brown's presence on the market might be something that makes Carolina alter its trajectory.
Brown became a victim of the numbers game with the Houston Texans, but he's a solid performer capable of coming up with big catches in key moments. He's got the size and explosiveness to be an asset at all three levels of the field - something that will probably make the wideout a hot commodity with teams who have a better chance of contending in 2024.