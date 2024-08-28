7 players the Carolina Panthers must target after 2024 final roster cuts
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign K.J. Henry
One of the biggest potential complications that could hold the Carolina Panthers back in 2024 is their edge-rushing options. D.J. Wonnum will miss at least the first four games of the campaign as he continues his recovery from a torn quad. Jadeveon Clowney is the undisputed alpha, but there are serious doubts about the rest.
The Panthers could rectify this by examining the waiver wire for potential additions. K.J. Henry is a name that should interest Dan Morgan. They'll also have first refusal on the pass-rusher after he was surprisingly waived by the Washington Commanders.
Henry demonstrated immense promise over the second half of 2023 once Montez Sweat and Chase Young were traded. The former fifth-round selection out of Clemson continued this encouraging progress throughout the preseason, where he looked like Washington's best pass-rusher and a roster certainty from the outside looking in.
The Commanders are hoping to bring Henry back onto the practice squad. That seems unlikely given his ascension and potential for further improvements. Hopefully, this doesn't go unnoticed by the Panthers in the coming hours.
Carolina Panthers could sign Keenan Isaac
The Panthers traded for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson a few days before final cuts. This should compensate for Dane Jackson's injury, but the room does look a little light of genuine performers aside from potential Pro Bowl candidate Jaycee Horn.
D'Shawn Jamison and rookie Chau Smith-Wade were the preferred options. They've done well throughout the offseason and deserved an initial reprieve. Dan Morgan could move through with what he has, although scouring the waiver wire for potential improvements also seems likely as part of the general manager's aggressive roster building.
Someone with the capabilities of Keenan Isaac might be of interest. The physically imposing cornerback shone for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the preseason. He was utilized more as a special teams ace as a rookie. The former Alabama State star could have several suitors considering the improvements made throughout the offseason.
Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he feels like it's the right thing to do. Isaac's got the qualities needed. However, there's not a lot of evidence in a competitive regular-season setting to go off aside from his outstanding contribution over the Buccaneers' warmup contests.