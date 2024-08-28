7 players the Carolina Panthers must target after 2024 final roster cuts
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Jaquelin Roy
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers could use a boost in depth along their defensive front. Ejiro Evero has full faith in the likes of Nick Thurman and LaBryan Ray. The likes of Jaden Crumedy and Jayden Peevy could be susceptible to being removed from the equation in favor of players available on the waiver wire.
Jaquelin Roy's release from the Minnesota Vikings came as a mild surprise. The formidable defensive lineman gained plaudits for surging into a rotational role within Brian Flores' defense as a rookie. Many thought he'd stick around after flashing during the preseason, but it wasn't to be.
Going from a potential starter to being cast aside entirely was disappointing from Roy's perspective. The Vikings could bring him back onto the practice squad if he clears waivers. However, his physical skill set and scope for further growth might see a claim or two come his way in the coming hours.
The Panthers are probably content with what they have and will focus their attention on other opposition groups. But he looks like a good scheme fit within Evero's creative 3-4 base scheme as a backup defensive end behind Derrick Brown and A'Shawn Robinson.
Carolina Panthers could sign Josh Ball
The Panthers took through 10 offensive linemen onto their initial 53-man roster. Their starting five looks capable of making immediate improvements and should help second-year quarterback Bryce Young tremendously. Concerns remain about depth, so it's something general manager Dan Morgan might address upon further examination of the options available on the waiver wire.
Josh Ball is an interesting case. The versatile protector was nothing short of exceptional over the preseason. He played left and right tackle, in addition to spending time at right guard to highlight his position versatility. His efforts especially stood out on the blindside where he didn't give up a single pressure.
Yosh Nijman is the backup swing tackle behind Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu. Brady Christensen can also take on edge responsibilities, although his services will be needed more on the inside given the doubts around others who made the initial 53-man roster.
Ball would come in as a dependable understudy in this scenario. He spent the entire 2023 campaign on injured reserve, but the 6-foot-8 presence out of Marshall seems back to full health despite being disposed of by the Dallas Cowboys.