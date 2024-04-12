7 potential NFL Draft heists the Carolina Panthers can make in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers pull off some heists during the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Trey Taylor
- Safety | Air Force Falcons
After releasing Vonn Bell and signing Jordan Fuller, the Carolina Panthers must turn their attention to finding a potential long-term starter at the safety position. What they have right now is serviceable for the 2024 campaign, but looking toward the future is at the forefront of Dan Morgan's roster planning based on the moves made throughout a busy offseason.
This shouldn't be a pressing need considering the holes elsewhere. However, if Trey Taylor is still around at some stage on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, this is another potential heist from the college ranks that cannot be completely dismissed.
Taylor thrives in coverage. The Air Force prospect covers ground quickly on the backend and can even drop down to cover tight ends if the situation dictates. This is matched by a highly aggressive approach to stopping the run, something that will catch Morgan's eye when he examines the prospect in more detail.
This aggressiveness can sometimes be Taylor's undoing. If he doesn't become more disciplined, the defensive back will be prone to mistakes and punished by NFL-caliber competition. Despite this flaw, he represents a decent development option who could make an instant impact on special teams.
Carolina Panthers could draft George Holani
- Running Back | Boise State Broncos
Dave Canales has faith that Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders can become a productive running back tandem under his guidance within a more balanced scheme in 2024. The Carolina Panthers also re-signed Raheem Blacksher, but that shouldn't stop them from bolstering competition in the room with an option from the collegiate level if an opportunity they can't turn down comes along.
George Holani might not be the biggest running back prospect to ever grace the gridiron, but he's difficult to bring down in open space and has enough on-field vision to potentially carve out a rotational role for himself.
The Boise State prospect endured some frustrating injuries that need further investigation. Aside from that, Holani's patience to exploit gaps and his ability as a receiver out of the backfield could mean someone takes a chance on his skill set late on Day 3 once other needs have been met.
Holani doesn't have elite-level speed, but it's sufficient enough. The Panthers would need to build up the player's conviction when it comes to attacking smaller running lanes, but there's no harm in taking a late-round flier on the player and hoping he can progress into something more under professional coaches.