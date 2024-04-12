7 potential NFL Draft heists the Carolina Panthers can make in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Myles Harden
- Cornerback | South Dakota Coyotes
This seems like a recurring theme every offseason. The Carolina Panthers are desperately short of dependable cornerback options despite Dane Jackson's arrival and re-signing Troy Hill. If Jaycee Horn suffers more injury heartache, it'll be nothing short of catastrophic for Ejiro Evero's unit in 2024.
Dan Morgan has the chance to strengthen this group during the draft. It doesn't look like the deepest crop of prospects, but Myles Harden could be a worthy candidate to place on the rotation to contribute prominent reps at some stage during his rookie campaign.
While Harden's testing scores at the NFL Scouting Combine didn't stand out, his on-field production put together at South Dakota ensures he'll still be taken at some stage on Day 3. His ability to jump routes underneath could come in handy, which is accomplished through high-level instincts and genuine trust in his athletic capabilities.
Harden is a willing tackler who mirrors opposing wide receivers well on almost any route. There were a few occasions when the defensive back became susceptible to conceding deep shots downfield, which needs to be eradicated from his game as a matter of urgency before embarking on a significant step-up in class.
This should be easily attainable given Harden's physical profile and work ethic. The Panthers also boast some outstanding secondary coaches to steer him in the right direction.
Carolina Panthers could draft Jermaine Burton
- Wide Receiver | Alabama Crimson Tide
Adding to Bryce Young's arsenal in the passing game should be a top priority for the Carolina Panthers during the draft. Could this lead those in power to a prolific playmaker with a previous connection to the signal-caller?
Jermaine Burton is no stranger to Young from their time together at Alabama. He's an intriguing mid-round option with the potential to transition seamlessly to the pros. This is further reflected by reports of NFL scouts being much higher on the wideout's credentials than most draft analysts.
Burton is a supreme threat downfield. He's not the quickest, but there are countless examples of him blowing past cornerbacks in just a few strides en route to big gains. The prospect is a nightmare in contested catch situations and with 15 touchdowns over the last two years, is developing into a useful red-zone asset for good measure.
There is some polishing needed where Burton's route tree is concerned. Keeping his emotions in check would be another stepping stone towards potentially making a valuable contribution.
Even if the Panthers take a wide receiver earlier in the draft, one couldn't dismiss the possibility of Dan Morgan double-dipping later in the selection event. If Burton is available when Round No. 4 gets underway, reuniting Young with one of his trusted college targets wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.