7 veteran free-agent quarterbacks the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Russell Wilson
The Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales for his progressive thinking and previous success in getting more from struggling quarterbacks. This reputation began with the Seattle Seahawks, where he assisted in turning a mid-round afterthought into one of the league's best at the position once upon a time.
Canales is credited with helping Russell Wilson adjust quickly to an NFL climate and take the league by storm. The pair developed a close relationship and the Seahawks won a Super Bowl along the way. He also happens to be a free agent in 2025 after his acrimonious departure from the Denver Broncos this spring.
Wilson found a new home quickly with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Broncos ate the biggest dead-cap figure in league history. He looked set to start before an injury threw Justin Fields into the limelight. This is an interesting dynamic to follow as the campaign progresses, but reuniting with Canales in Carolina might be the best possible solution for all parties after Bryce Young's benching.
The signal-caller might not be the force of old, but he knows the scheme and Canales to smooth the transition. Wilson didn't have the Panthers on his list of teams when a trade from the Seahawks was imminent. That could change if the head coach manages to avoid David Tepper's wrath.
Carolina Panthers could sign Marcus Mariota
Dave Canales didn't expect to find himself in this position. The Panthers hired him to bring the best out of Bryce Young. Although the signs were promising throughout the offseason, things got worse in a competitive setting and the head coach took him out of the firing line after just two games.
This has broken the trust between the head coach and quarterback. All signs point to a move away unless Andy Dalton gets hurt. That means it's back to the drawing board for a long-term solution to an ongoing frustration.
Much will depend on what the future holds for Dalton, but someone like Marcus Mariota could potentially provide short-term relief. He is a former No. 2 pick who never quite reached the heights expected. The former Oregon star is currently backing up Jayden Daniels on the Washington Commanders once he returns from injury, so he'd relish the chance to get another opportunity to fight for a No. 1 job elsewhere in 2025.
Mariota has the accuracy and mobility that should fit into Canales' scheme extremely well. But there's just no telling what the Panthers have planned after their monumental investment in Young fell by the wayside.