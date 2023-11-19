8 potential replacements for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers shake things up again?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Eric Bieniemy
- Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator | Washington Commanders
Had the Carolina Panthers pulled the trigger on hiring Eric Bieniemy instead of appointing Matt Rhule in 2020, they might not be in this mess. David Tepper thought he'd pulled a masterstroke, which quickly turned into three years of complete incompetence that set the franchise back considerably.
Bieniemy took a big risk this offseason by leaving the Super Bowl champion Kanas City Chiefs in favor of more responsibilities and full offensive control with the Washington Commanders. Ron Rivera's given him plenty of tasks in keeping with those occupying top jobs and it's brought out the best in the respected figure.
The Commanders' offense is pass-heavy, but it's flourishing under Bieniemy. One only has to look a quarterback Sam Howell's development to see what a similar impact he could have on Bryce Young, who is being failed by the current regime right now.
Washington is in the midst of big changes as Josh Harris' ownership group begins to involve themselves in football matters. Many expect Rivera to be let go, so a situation could emerge where Bieniemy gets the promotion he's craved for so long in the nation's capital.
If the Commanders go in a different direction, Bieniemy should be a hot commodity after proving he has what it takes to run an offense without Andy Reid. His tough approach isn't for everybody, but the results are there for all to see.