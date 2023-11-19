8 potential replacements for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers shake things up again?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Bobby Slowik
- Offensive Coordinator | Houston Texans
One of the reasons why there is so much frustration with quarterback Bryce Young's lack of production has nothing to do with the signal-caller. It's what is happening with No. 2 pick C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.
Stroud is in a fantastic situation and has emerged as a shock NFL MVP candidate following a phenomenal opening to the campaign. DeMeco Ryans fully trusts his quarterback and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme is tailored around the former Ohio State standout - bringing incredible growth along the way.
This is something Young doesn't have the benefit of right now. Frank Reich is trying to fit him into an already-devised system that just doesn't mesh with his talent - one of the primary reasons why the head coach is firmly on the hot seat and almost past the point of no return.
If you can't beat them, join them. What better way for Young to grow into a franchise-caliber presence under center than with Slowik - a descendent of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree with the progressive thinking to maximize the tools at his disposal?
This makes a ton of sense in more ways than one.
Slowik's previous experience molding a first-year quarterback in Stroud is something the Carolina Panthers are desperate for. The fact he's held in the highest regard by Ryans and others around the league only sweetens the pot.