8 potential replacements for Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich in 2024
Could the Carolina Panthers shake things up again?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could hire Todd Monken
- Offensive Coordinator | Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens look like a team that could do some damage when the postseason arrives. Their defense has always been a force to be reckoned with, but offensive coordinator Todd Monken has the offense finally living up to expectations with Lamar Jackson under center.
Improved schematic concepts, better playmakers, and an NFL MVP candidate distributing the football have been an absolute revelation in Baltimore. Monken is no stranger to success having come from the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs, but his latest accomplishments might see other teams identify him as a head coaching candidate.
Monken's previous stints as offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars didn't go according to plan. But it seems as if the penny has finally dropped with Monken, who's drawn rave reviews from Jackson and head coach John Harbaugh for conjuring an immediate turnaround in such a short space of time.
When the Ravens convinced Monken to leave a successful college program, it was seen as the spark that could ignite Jackson to greater things. That looks to be the case, which won't have gone unnoticed by the Carolina Panthers if they decide to start fresh without Frank Reich in 2024.
This also fits the mold of wanting a coach capable of nurturing Bryce Young's talents. The Ravens would fight hard to keep him around, but Monken looks ready for that next step with so much experience to call upon.