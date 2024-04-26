9 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
There are still plenty of intriguing prospects available.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Kool-Aid McKinstry
- Cornerback | Alabama Crimson Tide
Now that the Carolina Panthers have found their wide receiver for Bryce Young, attention must turn to finding a cornerback capable of assisting right out of the gate. Ejiro Evero cannot go into the upcoming campaign with the options already around. They need a dynamic young option to go alongside Jaycee Horn, who isn't the most dependable looking at his injury history since entering the league.
There's a chance Stephon Gilmore comes back, which would be a bonus. That said, if Kool-Aid McKinstry makes it down to No. 39 overall, it seems like a pretty easy decision all things considered.
McKinstry is an outstanding outside coverage presence capable of playing anywhere along the secondary given the athletic intangibles at his disposal. There were some injury concerns, but the prospect seemed to put them to rest during an exceptional display of explosiveness at his pro day.
Once the player learns how to be more physical, someone is going to have a tremendous defensive back on their hands. Carolina could do far worse that's for sure.
Carolina Panthers could draft Ben Sinnott
- Tight End | Kansas Jayhawks
Xavier Legette should give Bryce Young another dependable target if he carries the form displayed at South Carolina last season into the pros. But make no mistake, the Carolina Panthers should be on the lookout for a potentially productive tight end option with one of their remaining 2024 NFL Draft selections.
This has been a problem position since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. There's hope Tommy Tremble can emerge as a force with additional responsibilities, but he remains a relatively unknown quantity despite entering the final year of his rookie deal. Finding a contingency plan from the college ranks is desirable.
Brock Bowers was the only tight end taken in the first round. Ben Sinnott is still there to be had and might go a little later than initially projected looking at the talent that dropped out of the opening 32 selections.
Sinnott brings a nice blend of size, crisp route-running, and assured hands. The Kansas prospect is a willing blocker and is improving all the time. Whether the Panthers have the luxury of getting Young yet another weapon with critical needs elsewhere early on Day 2 is debatable, but it cannot be completely dismissed.