9 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
There are still plenty of intriguing prospects available.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Cooper DeJean
- Defensive Back | Iowa Hawkeyes
After Cooper DeJean alleviated any fears NFL teams may have had about his injury history with an outstanding pro-day showcase, he was seen as a first-round lock. Thanks to what can only be described as panic from quarterback-needy (and not-so-needy) teams, he's available on Day 2.
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers need another cornerback capable of becoming a factor early on. DeJean has more going for him than most still looking to hear their name called. He's also much more than just a slot option thanks to his athletic intangibles.
DeJean has tremendous instincts and his football IQ is exceptionally high. The Iowa prospect has eye-catching footwork and quick-twitch traits that allow him to mirror routes effectively. He's technically sound as a tackler and boasts the position versatility that could be useful within Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive scheme.
It would be a shock if DeJean lasted much longer, even if teams are wary about the broken fibula. This might be a gift the Panthers cannot waste if he falls to No. 39.
Carolina Panthers could draft Trey Benson
- Running Back | Florida State Seminoles
Adding another running back to the group might seem like a luxury the Carolina Panthers cannot afford until later in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, they examined a few potential candidates throughout their pre-draft assessments, so it's something on the team's radar whether fans like it or not.
Dave Canales is looking for his offense to start imposing themselves more on running plays. He plans to deploy it heavily within his scheme and made no secret of his desire to be stubborn in pursuit of getting things going on the ground. Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear might be able to carry the burden, but Trey Benson offers something a little different and could be available in the third round looking at how things are currently unfolding.
Benson is a powerful running back capable of impacting the game in all phases. He's a patient yet explosive runner with superb contact balance. The Florida State prospect has no trouble assisting from a blocking capacity and is also developing as a pass-catcher to further raise intrigue.
While it would be a slight shock, Dan Morgan won't hesitate to bring him on board if he feels like it's the best thing for the franchise.