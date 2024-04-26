9 best prospects remaining for Carolina Panthers after 2024 NFL Draft Day 1
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could draft Johnny Newton
- Defensive Line | Illinois Fighting Illi
How Johnny Newton fell out of the first round is a mystery. The ferocious interior defensive lineman has all the makings of a Day 1 starter with a potential Pro Bowl-caliber upside. But teams focused on need rather than ignoring a supreme disruptor dropping like a stone.
The Carolina Panthers don't have a glaring need on their defensive front after A'Shawn Robinson signed in free agency. However, if Newton is still sitting around when they go on the clock at No. 39, it might just alter their perceived path.
Newton is a game-wrecker in every sense of the term. He's incredibly difficult to stop thanks to his raw power, sound technique, and heavy hands. The lineman is an outstanding mover for someone his size, displaying a ruthless desire to get after the quarterback and make things extremely uncomfortable.
This might take some maneuvering to get Newton involved, but there should be an important role awaiting the player in Ejiro Evero's defense if he ends up in Carolina.
Carolina Panthers could draft Chris Braswell
- Edge Rusher | Alabama Crimson Tide
The Carolina Panthers could still pursue an edge rusher on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Signing Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum will help, but the distinct lack of depth is deeply concerning unless Ejiro Evero can get a tune out of the underperforming rotational pieces at his disposal.
Looking at the options still available after a few pass-rushers went on Day 1, someone like Chris Braswell has the skill set that appears tailor-made for Evero's dynamic scheme. The Alabama standout has the speed and power to wreak havoc whenever he sees fit. His physique looks NFL-ready and his first step off the block is nothing short of extraordinary at times.
There are some concerns about his lack of length and how it might hold up against imposing offensive linemen at the next level. But from an athleticism and technique standpoint, he's undeniably the best edge rushing prospect available in the second round.
Whether the Panthers bypass some intriguing cornerbacks in favor of Braswell is another matter.