9 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can Frank Reich make an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. gains 1,000 receiving yards
After including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed quarterback Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers are counting on someone else to step up and become the team's primary wide receiver. While there's a chance this could be a committee approach, Terrace Marshall Jr. could be the guy.
Marshall's missed some time with a back issue throughout the summer, which isn't ideal. However, the former second-round pick out of LSU has every physical tool normally associated with No. 1 wideouts around the league and could take another leap forward.
If Marshall builds on the momentum generated over the second half of 2022 and avoids any major complications on the health front, his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign might not be that far-fetched.
Carolina Panthers LB Frankie Luvu gains 120+ tackles
Frankie Luvu is an absolute superstar. The recognition might not be there nationally, but another exceptional campaign could see people start sitting up and taking notice of his outstanding athletic attributes once and for all.
Luvu is an inspiring leader and a powerful presence at the defensive second level. He's making a switch to middle linebacker alongside Shaq Thompson in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme, which could see the player reach heights not seen before.
If Luvu goes over 120 tackles and gets a few sacks along the way, Carolina's brass will have no option other than to reward the one-time Washington State standout with a bumper new deal to keep him around.