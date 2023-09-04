9 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can Frank Reich make an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders gains 1,800 all-purpose yards
It was something of a surprise to see the Carolina Panthers shell out decent money for a running back so soon after getting Christian McCaffrey's contract off the books. But the coaching staff genuinely believed Miles Sanders could occupy a three-down role within Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's expansive scheme.
Sanders hasn't been seen much in recent weeks due to injury. This was more of a precaution rather than anything more serious and the player is confident of hitting the ground running while also featuring heavily in the passing game for good measure.
The Panthers are expecting Sanders to set the tone following the first Pro Bowl campaign of his professional career. Somewhere in the region of 1,800 all-purpose yards would be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Brian Burns breaks Carolina Panthers single-season sack record
Brian Burns is waiting to see if he'll get a mammoth contract extension before competitive games begin. The Panthers and his representatives are reportedly not close to a deal, but that could change depending on what transpires between Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers in the coming days.
Regardless of how things unfold, Burns' performances will be integral to the Panthers' hopes in 2023. The edge-rushing phenom has risen in stature with every passing season and another outstanding campaign of growth could see a franchise record well within his sights.
The current Panthers single-season sack record stands at 15 - shared by Greg Hardy and the late Kevin Greene. If Burns plays a full slate and thrives as a 3-4 outside linebacker, surpassing this milestone isn't out of the question.