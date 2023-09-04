9 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers 2023 season
Can Frank Reich make an immediate impact with the Carolina Panthers?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich wins NFL Coach of the Year
Frank Reich's professionalism and purpose have been a breath of fresh air across the Carolina Panthers since he became head coach. Every single player is pulling in the same direction and the figurehead got the right blend of youth and experience onto his all-star coaching staff to give him a helping hand.
This will likely be Reich's last head coaching gig whether it goes well or not. Joining the Panthers is also a full-circle scenario and something that evidently means a great deal to him personally, so no stone will be left unturned in pursuit of progress.
There's a chance for the Panthers to improve significantly under Reich's leadership. If they can get close to double-digit victories and win the NFC South, then he'll be in contention for NFL Coach of the Year.
Carolina Panthers win a home playoff game
The NFC South is there for the taking. It's a division in flux right now with questions surrounding all four teams, so which one emerges from the wilderness and into the driving seat is anyone's guess.
Carolina is quietly confident. Getting off to a good start is crucial, but there's every chance they'll be sitting at the summit come Week 18 if the necessary momentum is generated early.
Winning the division is one thing. But if the Panthers could also win a playoff contest in front of their home fans at Bank of America Stadium, it would be a sensational turnaround in such a short space of time.