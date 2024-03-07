9 worst free-agent signings under former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
It was a disastrous tenure...
By Dean Jones
Cam Erving - Former Carolina Panthers OL
Much like Pat Elflein, identifying offensive tackle Cam Erving as a top priority within hours of the legal tampering period getting underway. The former first-round pick never came close to meeting these lofty expectations. For some unknown reason, the Carolina Panthers thought they could fix the seemingly unfixable.
It came as no surprise to see Erving completely fluff his lines. He's too stiff and was incapable of manning the blindside effectively. This forced the Panthers into drastic action, taking Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
While the jury is still out on Ekwonu after a sophomore campaign worth forgetting, Erving's signing was a monumental failure by former general manager Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule. However, he did become a strong leadership presence once relegated to a backup role.
Justin Houston - Former Carolina Panthers OLB
There was a desperate need for the Panthers to enhance their edge rushing options in 2023. Instead of identifying this as a pressing priority, those in power opted to wait until the last second. Justin Houston came on board with the summer training camp reaching its conclusion. It was a steep price, but hopes were high nonetheless.
Houston couldn't fully establish himself. He looked off the pace and as if Father Time had caught up with him. After spending time on injured reserve, he was eventually released in pursuit of landing on a contender.
The former All-Pro landed on the Miami Dolphins but couldn't muster a turnaround. After a prolific career, Houston's time in the league might be done for good.