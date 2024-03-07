9 worst free-agent signings under former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
It was a disastrous tenure...
By Dean Jones
Damien Wilson - Former Carolina Panthers LB
The Carolina Panthers were craving production from their middle linebacker positions when Damien Wilson came on board. Luke Kuechly's presence on and off the field remained sorely missed. This was seen as a band-aid fix - one that had the potential to bring short-term benefits and paper over the cracks.
Wilson - like many others - failed to reach anything like the heights anticipated. It didn't take long for him to fall out of favor, playing just 18 snaps throughout his only season in Carolina after some woeful early efforts. He was inevitably moved on once the 2022 campaign concluded.
The Panthers have been spoiled with exceptional linebacking production throughout franchise history. Something Dan Morgan could look to bolster this offseason whether Frankie Luvu is extended or not.
Hayden Hurst - Former Carolina Panthers TE
Much like the linebacking corps, the Panthers haven't had consistent production from the tight-end group since Greg Olsen was allowed to walk free agency. Scott Fitterer decided that Hayden Hurst was a chance worth taking on decent money. Another swing and a miss from the under-fire figure during his first offseason as the team's primary shot-caller.
Hurst was an afterthought in the passing game. The former first-round pick out of South Carolina suffered a serious concussion that also resulted in post-traumatic amnesia. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the rest of 2023.
The Panthers are looking to trim the fat this offseason. Hurst was informed he'll be released at the start of the new league year. It saves just $2.1 million against the cap, which is another sign of the bad contracts issued by Fitterer and previous cap guru Samir Suleiman.