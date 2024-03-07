9 worst free-agent signings under former Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer
It was a disastrous tenure...
By Dean Jones
DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers DL
When the Carolina Panthers brought in DeShawn Williams, it was a chance for the defensive lineman to establish himself as a legitimate starter. He'd flashed on the Denver Broncos under Ejiro Evero, so it's something he worked hard to attain. It didn't go well.
Williams was unable to generate any consistent pressure and became a liability against the run for good measure. It would come as no surprise to see the Panthers go in a different direction after one season. However, nothing can be said with any guarantee after Evero opted to stick around under Dave Canales.
What the future holds for Williams is unclear. But the time for sentimental decisions is long gone after Scott Fitterer's incompetent tenure.
Rashard Higgins - Former Carolina Panthers WR
When the Panthers picked up wide receiver Rashard Higgins, it came with significant intrigue attached despite a down year on the Cleveland Browns in 2023. However, it's clear from pretty early that the player wasn't ever going to become an asset to Carolina's flawed passing game.
Higgins drew the wrath of Matt Rhule during camp and was unable to recover. He was a healthy scratch more often than not and even when the head coach was mercifully fired, Steve Wilks and Ben McAdoo continued to overlook the wideout.
This wasn't the most expensive move, which is something. But it was another clear sign of pro personnel evaluation not being up to the required standard under Fitterer's watch.