Is Adam Thielen playing today? (Latest injury update for Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 1)
The latest injury update for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen.
By Peter Dewey
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is expected to suit up for the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.
This is a great sign for Carolina and rookie quarterback Bryce Young, as the team is already down receiver DJ Chark (hamstring, out) for this matchup.
Thielen should be the top option for the Panthers in the passing game on Sunday.
Adam Thielen injury status for Week 1 game against Atlanta Falcons
Thielen is listed as questionable for Week 1 against the Falcons, but he is expected to play in the game.
Best Adam Thielen prop bet for Week 1 vs. Falcons
Adam Thielen OVER 3.5 receptions
The Falcons upgraded their defense this offseason, adding Bud Dupree, Jessie Bates and others to the roster, but I still think Thielen can have a decent game in this matchup.
Carolina doesn’t have many proven pass catchers around Young, so I expect Thielen to get plenty of looks in this matchup. During the preseason, Thielen caught six of his seven targets, showing a solid rapport with Young.
I think he easily can get five or more catches, and this prop only requires him to get four to hit the OVER.
Whether you want to tail or fade this prop for Thielen, DraftKings Sportsbook has an offer for bettors to win either way on Sunday.
Adam Thielen injury history
Thielen has been relatively healthy in his NFL career, appearing in at least 10 games in all nine of his seasons.
Here’s a look at his injury history:
- Dec. 2016: Concussion – missed remainder of game
- Oct. 2019: Thigh Hamstring Sprain/Pull – missed one game
- Nov. 2019: Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2 – missed four games
- Jan. 2020: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed practices before playoffs
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed two games
- Dec. 2021: Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull – missed remainder of the season
When is Adam Thielen coming back?
Thielen is expected to play in Carolina’s Week 1 game against the Falcons barring a setback in pre-game warm ups.
Carolina Panthers next 5 opponents
- New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 18
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 24
- Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 1
- Detroit Lions, Sunday Oct. 8
- Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 15
Carolina Panthers injury report
- DJ Chark – hamstring, out
- Adam Thielen – ankle, questionable
Atlanta Falcons injury report
- KhaDarel Hodge – ankle, questionable
- Jeff Okudah – foot, out
- Cordarrelle Patterson – thigh, questionable
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.