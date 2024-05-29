Analyst tips Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young for major leap in 2024
By Dean Jones
Everyone knows Bryce Young didn't enjoy the best of fortunes as a rookie through no real fault of his own. But nobody within the Carolina Panthers lost any confidence in his long-term prospects despite such a disastrous start to his NFL journey.
One didn't have to look far for further evidence of this during the offseason. The Panthers invested a significant amount in providing Young with everything needed to flourish moving forward. There are no guarantees, but these re-laid foundations should give the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft a better footing in his quest to silence some ongoing doubters.
Young's appreciative of the fresh energy among his pass-catchers and the improvements made to his protection. He's working hard to repay this faith under the watchful eye of head coach Dave Canales. Of course, he got the job based on his outstanding work with struggling quarterbacks in previous years.
Carolina Panthers expect improvement from Bryce Young in 2024
Anyone expecting Young to enter Pro Bowl or All-Pro consideration is kidding themselves. That said, it would be disappointing if genuine growth didn't arrive after the eye-catching moves made throughout the recruitment period by those in power.
Vinnie Iyer from Sporting News took a swing at what Young's stat line might look like in 2024. The analyst projected a major leap forward where the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama is concerned. This is thanks in no small part to the enhanced supporting cast and Canales' presence at the helm.
- 3,900 passing yards
- 26 touchdowns
- 11 interceptions
- 64 percent completion
- 7.2 yards per attempt
- 93.0 passer rating
"The Panthers knew they had to give [Bryce] Young plenty of help based on a disappointing rookie passing game. Enter the quarterback "whisperer" [Dave] Canales as the new offensive-minded head coach replacing Frank Reich in the full-time role. He brings Idzik and his passing philosophy from Tampa. Over the past two years, Canales has revived the careers of Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, setting them up to thrive by designing quick, efficient, short-to-intermediate throws all over the field. Young was taken No. 1 for a reason: a combination of his physical tools and mental makeup. He might have been written off by some, but that's discounting his top talent in a mess of a season. Canales goes three-for-three in fixing QBs."- Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
This would be a big positive for Young all things considered. After the proverbial car crash endured with the Panthers last season, these statistics represent a monumental step in the right direction. They should also alleviate concerns about whether Carolina made a mistake by choosing the signal-caller from atop last year's draft.
Young has the tools to get the job done. If Canales can work his magic and improve the player's fundamentals, it won't be much longer before enhanced consistency arrives.
The head coach is also going to rely heavily on the rushing attack and mold the offensive strategy around his signal-caller's gifts. It sounds simple. And yet, it's something the previous coaching staff had no clue how to implement effectively.
This needs to be a collective effort. Young is not going to completely take over a game as someone like Cam Newton did almost constantly. He possesses the intangibles to be accurate within a scheme that suits, but others must also reach their respective expectations en route to a potential bounce-back campaign next time around.
Young needs to remind the football world why he was such a highly touted prospect. But make no mistake, the pressure is on.