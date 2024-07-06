Analyst touts possibility of bombshell Carolina Panthers offseason trade
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan's roster building is just getting started. It's been a promising opening to his time as general manager, but he's already stated not every problem was going to be solved this spring. A lot of hard work remains to get this roster up to the required standard.
Morgan will be aggressive and leave no stone unturned. There's also a ruthlessness and level of professionalism that was seldom seen under the previous regime. If the former linebacker believes it's the right thing to do, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger.
Comings and goings are anticipated before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. Alex Ballentine from The Bleacher Report touted a shocking transaction possibility that would send shockwaves through the franchise.
Analyst believes Carolina Panthers should put Shaq Thompson on the trade block
The writer named veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson as someone the Panthers should put on the trade block entering training camp. While the former first-round pick is an important part of the setup, Ballentine felt like his career trajectory didn't align with Carolina's vast rebuilding project.
"Trading some of their veterans who don't align with the rebuild timeline would make sense. Linebacker Shaq Thompson is a good place to start. The linebacker has been productive when healthy. He had a streak of four seasons in a row with over 100 tackles and has also been an asset in coverage. However, he's entering his age-30 season on the heels of a year in which he played only two games with a broken fibula. It's fair to wonder just how much longer he will be able to produce at that level. His next few seasons might be better served on a team that's ready to compete. The Panthers also need draft capital after dealing with a compromised allotment of picks in the 2024 draft. Thompson's versatility could be useful to a contender, and the Panthers just used a third-round pick on Trevin Wallace."- Alex Ballentine, The Bleacher Report
Thompson is the Panthers' second-longest serving player. He's one of two remaining from Carolina's run to the Super Bowl in 2015. His leadership on the field is almost as important as the production on it. This seems like a non-starter all things considered.
The Panthers need Thompson to lead from the front. They need him to become the primary communicator in Ejiro Evero's defense and serve as a role model to young members of the roster following in his footsteps. Trading him for another draft pick doesn't seem worth it considering Morgan already has nine selections at his disposal in 2025.
This is Thompson's last year on his current deal. He's also coming off a serious leg injury sustained after just two games in 2023. Even if the Panthers put him on the trade block, the compensation wouldn't be anything other than a Day 3 selection when one factors everything into the equation.
That's not taking into account Thompson's deep love for the franchise. He's sacrificed money to benefit the team. He wants to spend his entire career with the Panthers. He's the sort of guy Morgan loves - cut from the same cloth and deeply immersed in the team's Keep Pounding mantra.
Morgan might move on from some. It would be astonishing if Thompson was one of them.