Best Same Game Parlay for Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football
Giving out some of our favorite player prop bets to make a same game parlay for Thursday Night Football.
By Jovan Alford
Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off Thursday night from the Windy City as the Panthers head to Chicago to play the Bears. There are multiple playmakers in this primetime contest, making this a fun game to put a same game parlay together.
With a same game parlay, bettors can take two or more of their favorite bets from a particular game and put them together in hopes of a big payout. For Thursday night’s game, I’ll be using DraftKings Sportsbook to hopefully compile a winning same game parlay, using sides, totals, and player props.
Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Panthers vs. Bears (+2900)
- DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+155)
- Adam Thielen OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
- Bryce Young UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- D’Onta Foreman Anytime Touchdown (+145)
DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+155)
The last time we saw DJ Moore play on Thursday Night Football, he had a career performance against the Commanders. The veteran receiver was unguardable, racking up eight receptions (10 targets) for 230 yards and three touchdowns. That was also the last time Moore scored a touchdown, so he’s due to find the end zone.
Moore will be going up against a Panthers’ defense that’s only allowed six touchdowns to WRs this season. However, I have to believe that Justin Fields or Tyson Bagent will try to get Moore a touchdown against his former squad.
Adam Thielen OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
After getting off to a fast start this season, Thielen had one of his worst performances last week against the Colts. The veteran wide receiver only had five receptions (six targets) for 29 yards. It was only the second time Thielen had less than 50 receiving yards in a game this season.
The 33-year-old wideout will look to bounce back against the Bears on Thursday night. Chicago is ranked 19th in DVOA-WR1 and allows 65.4 yards per game to the position this season, per ftnfantasy.com. Thielen has gone OVER 69.5 receiving yards in five out of his last eight games this season. I’d be shocked to see the veteran have back-to-back down games after how he’s played this season.
Bryce Young UNDER 217.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Taking the under on Bryce Young’s passing yards prop might be risky as the Bears’ defense is ranked 30th in Pass-DVOA, per ftnfatasy.com. Chicago also allows 256.9 passing yards per game (the fifth-highest in the NFL).
On paper, it’s an excellent matchup for the rookie quarterback, but he’s only throwing for 196.4 passing yards per game this season. Young had a rough performance against the Colts, where he threw for 173 yards and had three interceptions. Is it possible that he proves us wrong and goes off against the Bears’ defense? Yes, but I’ll lean toward the UNDER, as he’s thrown for fewer than 218.5 passing yards in five out of seven games this season.
D’Onta Foreman Anytime Touchdown (+145)
Finally, I’ll take Foreman to score a touchdown against his former squad on Thursday night. The veteran running back has brought a spark to the Bears’ backfield and has cemented himself as the team’s RB1. Foreman only has scored two rushing touchdowns in his last four games, which happened in Week 7 against the Raiders.
However, Foreman has received nine red zone rushing attempts over that span, including four in last week’s loss to the Saints. The 27-year-old running back has an excellent chance to find the endzone on Thursday night as the Panthers have allowed a league-high 12 rushing TDs to RBs this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change