Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code: Claim $300 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed!
Get a guaranteed $300 in bonuses just by signing up for Bet365
By Joe Summers
Pre-registration for sports betting in North Carolina is officially live and you can secure a huge bonus from Bet365 to celebrate right now!
While sports betting doesn't officially launch until March 11, you can go ahead and sign up for Bet365 now. If you sign up and deposit at least $10 before launch, you'll automatically get $100 in bonus bets! You can then bet $5 after launch on any game and receive an additional $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.
Here's how to get started:
Bet365 North Carolina Promo Code: $300 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed
All you have to do is sign up for Bet365 right now and deposit at least $10. You'll then get $100 in bonus bets on launch day. Once that hits, betting $5 or more on anything will earn you an extra $200 in bonus bets, to give you a grand total of $300!
Follow these easy steps and you're all set:
1. Sign up for Bet365 with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. After sports betting launches, bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Whether your wager wins or loses, you'll get $300 in bonus bets total. Note that if you do not deposit $10 before launch on March 11, you'll miss out on the initial $100.
Sports betting is finally here for North Carolina residents and there's no better way to get ready for it. Just sign up and deposit that $10, then bet $5 of it after launch and you're all set even if your wager loses.
If you'd prefer, you could instead choose a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000 rather than the $200 bonus. If your no-sweat first bet loses, you'll get the funds back as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Only new Bet365 users physically located in North Carolina can claim this exclusive promo. Don't miss out on the best way to start betting on sports - sign up for Bet365 today!
Why Choose Bet365 for Sports Betting in North Carolina?
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the country, popping up in states and gaining popularity for all of the great features it offers.
You'll love the exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools, user-friendly interface and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing throughout the year.
There are markets for every major team in North Carolina, whether collegiate or professional, and Bet365 offers robust betting options no matter how you want to back your favorite squads.
Join the masses getting set for sports betting with a guaranteed $300 by signing up Bet365 now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.