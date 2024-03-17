BetMGM Deposit Bonus Code NC: How to Claim $150 Welcome Promo
Claim a $150 automatic bonus and start using it right now
By Joe Summers
BetMGM is quickly becoming one of the most popular sportsbooks in North Carolina and now you can join the fun with their instant $150 sign-up bonus available now!
New users who bet $5 or more with their first wager will immediately receive $150 in bonus bets simply for placing the bet. It's the easiest $150 you'll make all week and only takes a few minutes to claim.
Here's how to get started and a guide for using your bonus bets, as well as an app review for one of the best sportsbooks in the state:
BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
Click here to sign up for BetMGM, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more with your first wager, then you'll instantly be credited $150 in bonus bets to use freely!
Follow these simple steps to lock in your $150:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity and location in North Carolina
3. Deposit at least $10
4. Bet $5 or more on any game in any sport
That's all you have to do! Upon placing your wager, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets within minutes to use however you want.
Note that you must deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus, though your first wager must only be $5. Just don't place it until you've made the proper deposit and you'll get that $150 bonus.
BetMGM has tons of great features with competitive odds for every major market, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays, futures and more!
Only new BetMGM users located in North Carolina can claim this exclusive, limited-time offer. Click here to sign up for BetMGM today!
BetMGM App Review
BetMGM has a stellar mobile application accessible on Apple devices with the App Store or Android devices with the Google Play Store.
Your account will sync up with the desktop companion as well, letting you easily access your account and betting information from wherever you are.
The app itself is user-friendly with a clean interface. You can seamlessly navigate through the day's matchups and search for specific teams or players as well. With account settings tailored to your needs and responsible gaming tools you can enable, it's one of the best sportsbook apps on the market.
Additionally, BetMGM has a friendly customer service team and helpful tutorials that'll guide you as you get comfortable. It's truly the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced bettors alike, especially when you factor in the massive sign-up bonus available!
What Are Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets are bets you can use without actually spending your own money. They're assigned by BetMGM in this case and do not require putting your own cash on the line to win.
If, for example, you use a $25 bonus bet on a game at +200 odds and win, you'll get $50 in profit that can be withdrawn. You will not get the $25 bonus bet stake back, so keep that in mind as you're betting.
How Do I Use Bonus Bets in North Carolina?
Luckily, BetMGM makes it easy. When you fill out your bet slip and go to place your wager, you'll be prompted to either use real money or a bonus bet instead.
You can check your bonus bet allotment in the 'Account Management' section of the app or desktop website, letting you keep track of things as you go.
Be mindful that your bonus bets expire after seven days. Log onto BetMGM each day to see if you have bonuses and act quickly to ensure you don't miss out on potential value.
BetMGM Referral Bonus
One perk of BetMGM's stellar rewards program is the refer-a-friend bonus. You'll be assigned a unique referral link and if someone starts betting using your link, you'll both receive prizes.
The bonuses don't stop there, though. Whether you refer a friend or not, you'll earn rewards as you bet that can be redeemed on the sportsbook or using one of BetMGM's casino or resort brand partners to secure special prizes and once-in-a-lifetime experiences!
BetMGM North Carolina Summary
Bonus
Minimum Deposit
Minimum Bet
Eligibility Requirements
Mobile App?
$150
$10
$5
21+ and physically located in North Carolina
Yes
Click here to sign up for BetMGM now and see what you've been missing out on!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.