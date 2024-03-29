Biggest DraftKings NC Promo Ending: How to Claim $250 Bonus Bets and Use Them
Bet $5 to unlock an instant $250 bonus at DraftKings this weekend only!
DraftKings is offering new users in North Carolina a guaranteed $250 bonus win to celebrate its recent launch in your state, but that offer is ending this weekend!
Keep reading to learn how you can claim this offer before it expires and use your bonus funds.
DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Age Requirement
Expiration Date
$250
$10
$5
21+
4/1
How to Claim DraftKings Promo in North Carolina
Here’s how you can claim your exclusive $250 bonus:
- Click this link to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
Once you’ve deposited $10+ and put $5+ on your first bet, you’ll instantly get your bonus credits.
What Are DraftKings Bonus Bets?
DraftKings will give you ten $25 bet credits with this offer – giving you ten chances to win withdrawable cash without risking your own money!
The value of your bonus won’t be returned when wagering, but you can use your winnings to keep betting!
You can track your remaining bonus credits on the ‘Promotions’ page of your account.
How to Use DraftKings Bonus Bets
A box with your bonus funds will pop up each time you go to place a bet.
Select the option to apply a bonus credit and then place the bet. Just keep in mind that your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you use them all before then.
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Carolina?
Yes. Mobile sports betting officially became legal in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.
Is DraftKings Legit in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is one of the most popular and most trusted sportsbooks in the nation. It was one of the first sportsbooks to launch in North Carolina.
Is DraftKings Legal in North Carolina?
Yes, DraftKings is licensed and regulated by the North Carolina Lottery Commission as a legal sportsbook in your state.
Can I Bet on College Sports in North Carolina?
Yes, you can place any type of wager on college sports in North Carolina. Several states have restrictions when it comes to wagering on college sports, but not North Carolina.
That’s great news for you with March Madness heating up and UNC, Duke and NC State still in the tournament!
What is the Best North Carolina Sportsbook?
DraftKings certainly has an argument to make for being the best sportsbook in North Carolina.
It has a highly-rated app, the best welcome bonus in the state (for a limited time), tons of betting odds and frequent promotions.
But it’s smart to sign up for more than one sportsbook. That way you can shop around for the best odds on all of your wagers AND utilize all of the best bonus offers.
Best North Carolina Sportsbook Bonus Promo
DraftKings has the best welcome bonus in North Carolina and you already know how to claim it, but it doesn’t hurt to know about the others available too.
Sportsbook
NC Welcome Bonus
DraftKings
Bet $5, Get $250 (This weekend only)
FanDuel
Bet $5, Get $200
Bet365
Bet $5, Get $200
BetMGM
Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s what you need to do at FanDuel:
Click this link to sign up with FanDuel. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at Bet365:
Click this link to sign up with Bet365. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $200 in bonus bets guaranteed!
Here’s what you need to do at BetMGM:
Click this link to sign up with BetMGM. Then, deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more. You'll get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed!
