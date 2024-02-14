Bold Bryce Young prediction represents perfect scenario for Carolina Panthers
This would be a dream come true for Bryce Young...
By Dean Jones
This bold prediction surrounding Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young represents the perfect scenario after his difficult first season.
Bryce Young went through some early turmoil in 2023. The quarterback was done no favors by the Carolina Panthers en route to an indifferent rookie season. His confidence waned as a result, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel.
The Panthers went about finding a head coach capable of leading Young to better fortunes. Dave Canales' record in galvanizing signal-callers is well documented. Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith all benefitted greatly from his coaching methods. Carolina is hoping the same occurs with their prized possession heading into his sophomore season.
Much will depend on what reinforcements the Panthers can convince to join their project in free agency. There's also a need to focus draft picks on solidifying the options around Young. The franchise made a huge investment in the Heisman Trophy winner. Doing everything possible to maximize his rookie contract is the No. 1 priority above all else.
Bold Bryce Young prediction would be a dream for Carolina Panthers
Hopes are high for Young despite his rollercoaster first NFL season. Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated went one step further, boldly predicting the former Alabama star would outperform others in his quarterback class, including C.J. Stroud.
"I do think a [C.J.] Stroud dip could come at some point, especially if offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik gets a head coaching job next year after interviewing really well on the circuit during this cycle. All that said, I wanted a way to get into my prediction that the Panthers will look far different offensively this year and lightyears better in terms of efficiency. We will finally see an offense designed for [Bryce] Young, by a play-caller who has already made life so much better for the likes of Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Saying Young will perform better than Stroud seems like a stretch based on their differing fortunes. The Ohio State product landed in a much better situation with the Houston Texans. There was a progressive play-caller guiding him. The weapons at his disposal were far superior.
This prediction would be the best-case scenario for Carolina in no uncertain terms. It would be a major disappointment if Young didn't improve drastically under Canales' guidance. If the primary decision-makers can enhance the skill positions effectively, the better his chances will be.
There is a lot of hard work ahead before Young next steps onto the field. The player must navigate some flaws in his game such as deep ball accuracy, footwork in tight pockets, and identifying more opportunities to scramble if routes aren't developing as anticipated. Some extra helpful hints along the way from Canales wouldn't hurt, either.
Anyone writing Young off as being a bust completely after his rookie season and without the right context attached to his failings could look foolish if Canales works his magic. It could all go horribly wrong. But this might be the start of a fruitful relationship.
Young's got his whole career ahead of him. This rookie campaign should also give him an extra sense of motivation to right some wrongs. And who knows, maybe it'll be the best thing that's ever happened to him when it's all said and done.