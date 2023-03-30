Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud: Who is the better prospect for the Panthers?
Carolina Panthers must consider arm (and leg) talent
When I think of arm talent, two things come to mind: raw strength and the ability to make all the throws. The two quarterbacks most commonly associated with this are Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen simply because they excellent cannons that can reach any blade of grass on the football field.
However, Mahomes has the extra ability to make all the throws. This comes from contorting his body and making impossible throws look effortless.
I also added legs to this because the NFL is becoming a more mobile league. Thanks to pioneers like Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick, and more recently with former Carolina Panthers icon Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, the league is desperate for more electric players under center who do just as much damage with their legs as they do with their arm.
C.J. Stroud undoubtedly has a stronger arm. He can throw it with zip and beat teams in an all-out aerial attack. The former Ohio State product threw more than 40 touchdowns in each of his seasons with the Buckeyes and wowed at the NFL Scouting Combine with his textbook deep ball accuracy.
Stroud also showed surprisingly great athletic ability during the college football playoff semi-final game against the Georgia Bulldogs, proving that he can make plays with his legs when needed.
Bryce Young is a master at making all the throws. While his arm strength isn’t that of Stroud’s, it’s still more than enough to play in the NFL at a high level.
Some of his throws have too much air under them, but it’s not enough to think twice about selecting him as the future of a franchise. While his smaller frame may attribute to a weaker arm than some of his future peers, Young can control the ball and turn impossible throws into first downs and touchdowns.
The former Heisman Trophy winner also can be a great playmaker with his legs. He has seven rushing touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter.
While both quarterbacks showcase great ability in this category, Young’s proven ability to be a threat as a runner and passer give him the edge here.