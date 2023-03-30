Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud: Who is the better prospect for the Panthers?
Carolina Panthers must consider accuracy/ball placement
Quarterbacks need to be able to put the ball in the perfect spot for their playmakers at the professional level as windows are tighter and defenders are faster at tracking the ball. Luckily for both Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, they are elite in this area of the game.
Stroud is very much a ball-placement expert. If his college tape didn't show enough, his NFL Scouting Combine performance proved just that.
The signal-caller lit it up with perfect accuracy on just about every pass and route called at the combine. His deep ball was on point and everything underneath was nearly perfect.
While he had the luxury of throwing to a plethora of future NFL talent, Stroud’s accuracy should not be overlooked. The one-time Buckeye standout completed 69.3 percent of his passes throughout his career and is fourth in NCAA history in player efficiency rating.
Young is very impressive in this regard as well. With a career completion percentage of 65.8 percent and ranking No. 7 in SEC history in player efficiency rating, the best quarterback in Alabama history is a special passer in his own right.
He displays great ball placement, posting elite numbers with less NFL talent than Crimson Tide quarterbacks have had in years past. However, Stroud wins this round due to him being one of the most accurate and efficient quarterbacks in NCAA history and entering the draft process as one of the most highly touted ball placers in recent memory.
Something the Carolina Panthers have sorely lacked in any quarterback since Cam Newton was dominating the league.