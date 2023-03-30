Bryce Young vs. C.J. Stroud: Who is the better prospect for the Panthers?
Carolina Panthers must consider intangibles
Last but certainly not least, is the X-factor. In my opinion, the most important attribute any quarterback can have is poise and willpower.
The best quarterbacks have that extra it-factor that can will their team to a victory when the deck is stacked against them. Even in the NFL, there are only a few who provide a chance to win every game no matter the opponent. Names like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and the aforementioned Patrick Mahomes come to mind.
C.J. Stroud showed so much throughout a glittering career and in his final college game, put on the best show he possibly could. He showed indomitable will against one of the greatest college football teams ever and leaped himself into the conversation for top overall selection.
While Stroud never faced much pressure in college up until that point, the prospect proved that he has the skills and poise necessary to succeed at the next level.
Few prospects have been as calm, cool, and collected as Bryce Young in college football. He never once was rattled and three out of four losses he experienced at Alabama came by three or fewer points.
Young possesses an uncanny amount of poise and words can’t begin to describe his toughness on the field. He wins this round against just about any quarterback prospect of the past decade.
The Carolina Panthers cannot go wrong with the first draft pick. Young and Stroud are fantastic prospects, and the team would be lucky to have either as the future of the franchise.
I give Young the slightest edge over Stroud here. But there is so much to like about both prospects that fans should be ecstatic no matter what.