Bryce Young gets support from likely (and unlikely) sources after Panthers benching
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young could be forgiven for feeling a little downtrodden right now. The Carolina Panthers benched their big hope for the future heading into Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. His body language didn't inspire confidence, his production was woeful, and his confidence looked sapped beyond recognition. That's a bad combination for someone looking to lead an NFL franchise from the highest-profile position.
Young is reportedly unhappy about the situation. He'll know that the Panthers didn't manage his critical early development effectively. The Heisman Trophy winner should also be aware that his performance levels weren't good enough. That's the bottom line, something Dave Canales couldn't count on as he looks to alleviate the pressure from his shoulders just two contests into his head coaching tenure.
The Panthers haven't been painted in a good light by the media since the news was confirmed. Everyone from analysts to former players and everything in between were scathing in their criticism. David Tepper came under more scrutiny than most, with Joe Person of The Athletic hinting that the meddling owner was back to his old ways.
Bryce Young gets encouragement after Carolina Panthers' benching
NBA icon LeBron James was one of the more surprising names to throw his support behind Young. He urged the player to keep his head up and fight through adversity while also deflecting blame to Carolina for its handling of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Just how closely James is paying attention to a lowly team like the Panthers is anyone's guess. What this represents is a sign of how the franchise is being perceived by those on the outside looking in. Based on what's unfolded over the last fortnight, it's going to be a long time before this concerning narrative changes.
Someone a little closer to home also offered words of encouragement.
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, who is up for first-ballot enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025, thinks this is a good time for Young to take stock, get some breathing space, and come back swinging. He also took a swipe at the history revisionists quick to criticize the Alabama product after most declared him as the best prospect in the 2023 class.
"Bryce [Young] got hit a lot last year. He was sacked 62 times. So I think for him he's just gotta get comfortable. I think we all just need to take a step back and take a breath and say, 'Hey Bryce, you're a really good player, we drafted you one for a reason'. I would argue that the majority of the NFL would have done the same thing if they had the number one overall pick."- Luke Kuechly via Up and Adams
There is a lot of hard work ahead for Young. The Panthers' demoting him probably means he won't be part of their plans under yet another new regime. That could change if he takes a monumental leap forward and this benching lights a fire under the signal-caller that wasn't there previously. But it's not looking good.
As Kuechly said, the Panthers took Young atop the draft for a reason. Getting back to basics, building up his self-belief, and finding a way for the player to stay involved when all hope seems lost are the most challenging aspects of this equation. That might have to occur somewhere else when it's all said and done.
It's a sorry state of affairs - a microcosm of the Panthers' plight since Tepper took ownership. All fans can do is hope things get better soon. Otherwise, things are going to get ugly.