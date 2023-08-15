Bryce Young Rookie of the Year odds (Should you bet top pick to win?)
Bryce Young has great odds to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young has already been donned the team’s starting quarterback, making the No. 1 overall pick one of the top contenders for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season.
Young is +400 to win the award, behind only Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson in the odds.
In his first preseason action, Young looked solid against the New York Jets, completing four of his six passes for 21 yards. The team didn’t score in the game, but Young didn’t play much since the Panthers want to keep him healthy.
Carolina could surprise some people and win the NFC South, which would do wonders for Young’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year.
2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year odds
The last two winners of the Offensive Rookie of the Year award were both wide receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson), but prior to that quarterbacks won the award in 2020, 2019 and 2016.
This is far from a guaranteed quarterback award (like the NFL MVP), but Young has shown at every level that he can succeed.
Carolina doesn’t have the best weapons on the outside after trading away DJ Moore to get the No. 1 pick to draft Young, but that would make a strong season by him all the more impressive.
Carolina finished the 2022 season strong, relying on a solid defense, and the team did bring in veterans Miles Sanders (running back), Adam Thielen (receiver) and DJ Chark Jr. (receiver) to help Young in his rookie season.
While Robinson is going to get a ton of touches in Atlanta and CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson also should get a chance to start at quarterback right away, Young has the most job security of any young QB.
Robinson is by far the biggest threat, but if Carolina outperforms Atlanta in the NFC South, it should give Young an edge to win the award.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.