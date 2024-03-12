Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Any $10 Bet Today!
Bet $10 on anything today, get $250 in bonus bets!
This is one of the best times of the year to be a sports fan, and it’s about to get even better for you thanks to Caesars Sportsbook!
Caesars is offering sports fans in North Carolina $250 in bonus bets just for placing your first bet of $10 or more to celebrate its launch in your state this week!
Caesars North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $10, Get $250
Here’s how you can claim your $250 bonus:
- Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook with this link
- Use the promo code FSNFLNC
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on anything
It doesn’t matter what you wager on or if it wins or loses. As long as you use the promo code and bet $10 or more, you’ll get your bonus!
Now let’s make sure you know how to use those bonus bets.
How Do Bonus Bets Work at Caesars?
Since you’re a new user at Caesars, you might not know how their bonus bets work.
It’s easy to understand! Caesars will give you five $50 bet credits that you can track on your promotions page.
When going to place a wager, you’ll have the option to apply a bonus-bet token instead. Choose that option and you won’t have to risk your own money!
You should note that the value of your bonus won’t be returned to you, but it’s hard to complain when you’re not putting your own money on the line.
Caesars Sportsbook Refer-A-Friend Bonus
The promotions don’t stop after you’ve signed up with Caesars.
You’ll have the chance to claim 5,000 reward credits – kickstarting you on their awesome rewards program with exclusive prizes – just for referring a friend who bets $50 or more!
Caesars Bonuses
Details
Welcome Bonus
Bet $10, Get $250
Refer-A-Friend Bonus
Get 5,000 reward credits
Odds boosts
Amplified potential winnings on specific events or games
No-Sweat Bet
Receive a bonus-bet refund if your wager doesn't hit
Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Then, your friend must complete the sign-up process and bet at least $50.
What Sports Can I Bet on in North Carolina?
Some states limit what teams or wagers you can bet on, but not North Carolina!
You can bet on all of the major professional and collegiate sports, including in-state college teams like UNC, Duke, NC State and more!
Caesars also offers you the chance to bet on more obscure sports like cricket, darts, lacrosse and rugby!
Find out what you’ve been missing out on and claim your limited-time bonus while it’s still here. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.