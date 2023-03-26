Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Devon Achane
Devon Achane scouting report
- Height: 5-foot-8.5 | Weight: 188 pounds
- Hands: 8.5 inches | 40-yard dash: 4.32 seconds
- Combine RB rank: 5th | 2022 PFF grade: 82.4
One look at Devon Achane’s tape and it’s clear what the player can bring to the next level. His 4.32-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine was the fastest among running backs, and the third quickest overall, which is no surprise for a man who has run a 10.02-second 100-meter sprint.
Achane’s speed is his real plus - once he gets his legs pumping there are not many defenders at the collegiate or NFL level that can keep up with him. With sub 4.35 speed it’s no surprise that the prospect is supremely dangerous when he gets to the outside and in the open field.
Despite being undersized at the position, Achane does have a muscular frame. But by NFL standards he is definitely on the smaller side at 5-foot-8 and 188 pounds.
Even so, Achane can impact the game by running, receiving, and in the return game. He burst onto the national scene in 2021 when the Aggies took down undefeated Alabama, which swung thanks to a 96-yard kick-off return touchdown from the player.
The main knock on Achane is obviously his size and how that will hold up at the next level. This will, of course, bring durability concerns and whether or not he can be a three-down back.
However, Achane has the ability to make an impact in the right fit. Something the Carolina Panthers will no doubt consider once other key needs are addressed.