Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Emmanuel Forbes
How would Emmanuel Forbes fit on the Carolina Panthers?
Evaluating how Emmanuel Forbes’ skillset should translate to the NFL isn’t a difficult process, thanks in most part to his obvious on-ball production and prolific testing numbers.
Aside from his 40-yard dash time, Forbes also recorded a 37.5-inch vertical and a 10-foot-11 broad jump in front of NFL teams in Indianapolis. With his 6-foot-1 height and that degree of explosiveness, the defensive back is suited to play the outside corner position beyond all doubt.
That’s music to the Carolina Panthers’ ears, as that’s the position that needs to be solidified in the secondary. Donte Jackson is coming off of his major injury and C.J. Henderson hasn’t been able to find stability thus far as a genuine second option.
Interestingly enough, the playmaking and production that Forbes has shown and become known for, aren’t far removed from being reminiscent of Jackson’s strong suits coming into the NFL and during his professional career.
When discussing the formula to success for a young football team with a rookie quarterback, having a turnover machine such as Forbes would potentially give extra possessions to the offense and keep opposing offenses off the field. Both are integral aspects of winning games.
While the playing weight should undoubtedly be discussed and looked at as a possible area for concern, Forbes checks every single other box on the wish list for a top-tier NFL cornerback. And hey, maybe he won’t be the only feathery star player on the Panthers roster after the 2023 NFL Draft.