Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft scouting report: Jack Campbell
Jack Campbell scouting report
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 249 pounds
- Arms: 31.875 inches
- 40-yard dash: 4.65 seconds
- 2023 Combine LB rank: 4th
- 2022 PFF grade: 91.9
In an era of athletic smaller linebackers, Jack Campbell is a throwback to the players of old with his big hulking frame that dominates the middle of the field. Captain Jack as he was known at the Hawkeyes was the leader of one the best defenses at the collegiate level.
The team finished second in both scoring and total defense and the 3.99 yards per play were the best in the country. This was despite the Hawkeyes’ offense being one of the worst in the nation.
Campbell was a key part of this, as the Cedar Falls native ended the 2022 season with 128 total tackles 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
A look at Campbell’s tape and what immediately stands out is his aggressiveness. As a bigger linebacker, he regularly lines up in the box and plays with serious aggression.
His pursuit skills even have shades of a former Carolina Panthers linebacker and his eye for a tackle. During his two years as a starter, Campbell racked up a monstrous 271 total tackles. In 2022, he won the Butkus Award for the best linebacker in the nation.
Campbell also holds his own in the passing game. While the player struggles at times in man coverage, his five interceptions attained at Iowa represent an opportunistic second-level presence. He even showed his coverage skills with an exceptional interception against Ohio State and C.J. Stroud, who could be his new teammate.
However, despite his decent speed for his size, Campbell does struggle with his change of direction. This makes him susceptible in the passing game and is something that the player needs to improve once he’s drafted.